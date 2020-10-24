2 additional arrests made in Burlington homicide

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have made two additional arrests in a September homicide, according to a news release.

Patrick Boliva Richmond Jr., 20, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Daquan Deonte Hester, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of firearm by felon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

At 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 29, police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Foster Street.

At the scene, officers found 28-year-old Marcus Gerard Mosley lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mosley was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Jovanta Contavious Woods, 28, of Burlington, was arrested on Oct. 15 in connection with the homicide. He was charged with first-degree murder.

All three suspects are being held in the Alamance County Jail without bond.

