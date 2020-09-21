2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Millers Creek

MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported a short distance away from Wilkesboro.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 4:10 p.m. Sunday and was centered about 1.9 miles west-southwest of Millers Creek at a depth of about 3.2 miles.

No one has reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

This quake comes less than two months after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sparta on Aug. 9 and caused damage to the community.

The Millers Creek earthquake was 33 miles away from the epicenter of the Sparta earthquake.