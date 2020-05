EDEN, N.C. — The first patient treated at UNC Rockingham Health Care for COVID-19 left the hospital Tuesday, according to a post by the medical center.

After 21 days in the hospital, Robin Barber was reunited with her husband and discharged.

It was a moment filled with pure joy, and our team felt she deserved a grand send-off, the hospital said.

Rockingham County has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two deaths.