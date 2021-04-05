19-year-old killed, 2nd victim in hospital after shooting at mobile home park in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A teenager is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Burlington mobile home park, according to police.

At about 11:22 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at Traveler’s Rest Mobile Home Park at 2417 North Church Street.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man dead at the park near the road.

Another victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was also found traveling in a vehicle on North Church Street.

The second victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For

anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.