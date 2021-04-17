19-year-old in hospital after stolen SUV crash in Burlington will be charged with hit and run, driving while impaired

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old who was found unresponsive after a stolen vehicle crashed on Friday is in the hospital and will face multiple charges, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 10:22 p.m., officers with the BPD, Burlington firefighters and Alamance County EMS responded to the DP Mini Mart when they were told about to a crash with injuries.

When they arrived, officers found a 2016 Nissan Rouge that had hit a tree and a Duke Power pole before coming to rest in the center of the road in the 800 block of Rauhut Street.

Officers discovered that no one was in the SUV, and witnesses reported seeing suspect(s) fleeing from the crash on Shepard Street towards Rosenwald Street.

Officers also learned the SUV had been reported stolen out of Elon earlier in the day.

Investigating officers found the driver unresponsive in the 500 block of Shepard Street.

He was identified as William Taquan McDaniel, 19, of Burlington.

McDaniel was treated by the Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS who took him to a local hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

It is believed that McDaniel was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash, and no one else was injured.

McDaniel will be charged with hit and run, driving while impaired and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.