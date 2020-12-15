19-year-old girl in critical condition after stabbing on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 9:36 p.m. Monday, police responded to a stabbing on the 1600 block of North Patterson Avenue.
At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Ayana Briasia SmithDaniels, of Winston-Salem, lying in the parking lot suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Forsyth County EMS took SmithDaniels to a hospital where she was rushed into emergency surgery.
The victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Police say SmithDaniels and another person were in an argument which led to the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
