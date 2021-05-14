19-year-old found shot to death in car in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released the name of the teenager who was shot and killed on Lake Brandt Place Thursday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place at 4:55 p.m. on reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Robert Andre Bacote Jr., of High Point, dead in a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been released.

Officers were still on scene as late as 8 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.