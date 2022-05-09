DALLAS — A 19-year-old is graduating from law school after being accepted into nine different schools when she was just 16.

The SMU Dedman School of Law says Haley Taylor Schlitz will be the school’s youngest graduate.

In her three years at Dedman School of Law, Haley became an author, public speaker, and respected thought leader on the issues students of color face in navigating gifted and talented programs in public schools.

After Haley graduates from SMU Dedman Law on May 13, she says she hopes to work on education policy issues for an elected official or non-profit organization.

Haley is also interested in increasing the opportunities for gifted and talented girls and students of color.

“I really want to help students realize their potential even if they can’t home-school,” Taylor Schlitz told the Dallas Morning News. “I want to help families open their eyes to the opportunities that they don’t even realize are there.”