19-year-old arrested after Winston-Salem teen found dead in car, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old was arrested on Monday after a Winston-Salem teen was found dead in a car, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:00 p.m., authorities with the WSPD arrested 19-year-old Keivaunaugh Cearon Sanders.

He has been charged with concealment of death and possession of a firearm by felon. He is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $50,250.00 bond.

On Monday, Kalil Nathaniel Rice, 19, of Winston-Salem, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a car on Gray Avenue, according to police.

At about 1:25 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at an unknown location in Winston-Salem that left a person injured.

At about 2:05 a.m., officers found an abandoned vehicle on the 1800 block of Gray Avenue.

No further details from the investigation have been released.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.