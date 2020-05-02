19 kids as young as 9 accused of stealing $1 million in cars from Forsyth County dealerships

Rows of Toyotas are parked in a line at the world’s largest auto dealership, Longo Toyota. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A group of 19 teenagers and children as young as 9 are accused of stealing over $1.1 million worth of various vehicles from local car dealerships, Winston-Salem police say, WSOC reports.

Winston-Salem police said that the suspects are accused of stealing about 50 cars and their ages range from 9 to 16.

They are accused of stealing the cars from from Winston-Salem and Kernersville dealerships since around the middle of March.

A 19-year-old suspect has been charged in connection to the break-ins with possession of s stolen motor vehicle.

The Forsyth County Department of Juvenile Justice has denied the Winston-Salem Police Department’s requests to detain the children.

The investigation is ongoing.