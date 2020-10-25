18-year-old grocery store worker pays for senior citizen’s groceries

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COVINGTON, Ky. — An 18-year-old Kroger employee in Kentucky gave a customer in need his earnings when the man didn’t have enough money to pay for his groceries, WLWT-TV reports.

While Teo Jordan was bagging groceries, he overheard a cashier tell a customer who was a senior citizen that he didn’t have enough money to pay for his groceries.

“I wanted to help the guy. I saw that he didn’t have the money for all the groceries that he wanted,” Jordan said. “The cashier told him he would have to put some of the things back, so I just thought in my head I would give him this $35 so he could have all the food that he wants.”

Jordan, who is a high school senior, started working at Kroger recently so he could save up to buy a car and was willing to dip into his savings to help the senior citizen afford groceries.

“Just treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “Always help out if someone needs it.”

