18-year-old charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in Reidsville, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Reidsville, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden, turned himself into the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

Flippen is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury in relation to the homicide of Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, on Dec. 30.

At this time, Flippen is being held without bond.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to the area of Graves Street and Moore Street when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men inside a vehicle, suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken hospitals where Vanstory was pronounced dead.

A second juvenile has already been arrested in connection with the shooting. That juvenile has also been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in October.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.