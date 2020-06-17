18-year-old charged with murder after teenage girl shot, killed at stoplight in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 18-year-old faces charges after allegedly shooting and killing a teenage girl while she was stopped at a traffic light in Charlotte, WJZY reports.

At about 11:30 a.m. March 8, police responded to the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive.

At the scene, they found both 19-year-old Briana Stephenson and Jaquavious Royster suffering from gunshot wounds.

Royster survived, but Stephenson died at the hospital, according to WJZY.

Officers believe the two were shot from another vehicle while they were stopped at a stoplight.

Christopher Chisholm, 18, was already in custody. Now, he also faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon occ prop-convey in oper, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.