18-year-old arrested in connection to robbery, assault in High Point; second suspect identified as juvenile, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old was arrested after an attempted robbery and assault in High Point, and police have identified a second suspect who is a juvenile, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On January 20, a male came to the police department to report an attempted robbery and aggravated assault.

The male reported that while he was parked in front of 1507 Darden Street, two males drug him from his car, hit him in the head with a handgun and tried to take his wallet and money.

The victim required staples after the assault due to a laceration to his head.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained on Indya Danielle Davis, 18, of High Point, for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.

Davis was arrested on Tuesday and received a $5,000 bond.

A second suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male. Juvenile petitions have been filed with Guilford County Courts.