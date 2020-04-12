18-year-old arrested for murder, accused of pushing Marine veteran in front of train

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder by Chicago police after a Marine veteran was allegedly pushed in front of a train Tuesday, WGN reports.

Ryan Munn, 18, was arrested Friday and is facing a first-degree murder charge after Mamadou Balde, 29, was found dead by police.

Mamadou, a Marine veteran, served two tours in Afghanistan. His father, Al Balde, identified his body Wednesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Al said Mamadou was the smartest of his four boys, but he still feared his son would die.

“I kind of knew also he was going to end up this way,” Al Balde said.

Mamadou was thrown into the path of a moving train at a stop in downtown Chicago, Al says.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says Mamadou died from multiple injuries.

Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck said a Chicago Transit Authority surveillance camera captured video of the incident, but details haven’t been released.