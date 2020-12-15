18-year-old, 20-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Burlington apartment complex

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a Burlington apartment complex, according to Burlington police.
At about 11:47 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at Tucker Street Apartments on the 600 block of Center Avenue.
At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Charles Dominique King, of Burlington, and 18-year-old Kyon Marquzes Herbin, of Roxboro, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
King and Herbin were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say they do not believe that this was a random act of violence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For
anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
