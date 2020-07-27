18 people face a total of 172 charges after drug, alcohol raids in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a dozen people were arrested on 172 charges in Greensboro after a string of raids by state and local law enforcement, according to police.

Alcohol Law Enforcement, Greensboro police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina National Guard spent months investigating illegal alcohol sales.

Investigators discovered that people were manufacturing and selling illegal controlled substances, primarily fentanyl.

Over 48 hours, law enforcement conducted a number of raids arresting 18 people and seizing “large amounts” of marijuana, two handguns, a rifle with a 100-round magazine and more than 70 grams of fentanyl.

Police say 130 of the 172 charges were felony drug and weapons-related charges, and more arrests are expected.

“ALE works tirelessly alongside our local and state law enforcement partners to rid communities of these illegal businesses which are often the source of violent criminal activity,” said Bryan House, director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “During this operation, we received positive feedback from many citizens who were ready for change.”

The following people were arrested in this investigation:

Eriah Haze Blane, 26, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, sell/deliver fentanyl, conspire to sell/deliver fentanyl, possess with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sonja Renee Overby, 32, was charged with conspiring to sell/deliver fentanyl.

Tasha Dawn Brande, 47, is charged with possession of crack cocaine, sell/deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to sell/deliver crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl, promoting prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession for sale/sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit.

Jasmine Parker Hall, 42, is charged with possession of crack cocaine.

Cassandra Dee Tedder, 29, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and soliciting prostitution.

Michael Bass, 69, is charged with sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit.

Earline Andrews Mahatha, 50, is charged with possession for sale alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit.

Tanishia Arabia Respress, 33, is charged with possession for sale/sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit.

Shanisha Monae Smalls-Muckle, 21, is charged with possession for sale/sale of alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit.

Lyishia Aliana Doughty, 25, is charged with possession of marijuana.

Lamar Bynum, 34, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Denard Stover, 34, is charged with sell/deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Corvey Doggett, 53, is charged with financial card theft.

Angela Denise Haith, 60, is charged with possession for sale alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit.

Latonya Miller, 63, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to sell/deliver crack cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, sell/deliver crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sandra Yancey, 52, is charged with maintaining a dwelling, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver crack cocaine, sell/deliver crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

April King, 48, possession with intent to sell/deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, sell/deliver crack cocaine and maintain a dwelling.

Rose Nichols, 48, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and consuming alcoholic beverages in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.