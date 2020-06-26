18 members of family infected with COVID-19 after surprise birthday party

CARROLLTON, Texas — 18 members of a Texas family were diagnosed with COVID-19 after going to a surprise birthday party, the family says, WFAA reports.

The infection started on May 30 with one family member who had the virus but didn’t know he was infected. He had a slight cough that he thought was caused by his job in construction.

Seven people he interacted with at the party contracted COVID-19 and then spread it to another 10 relatives.

Ron Barbosa, a relative and volunteer EMT married to a doctor, said he and his wife were concerned about safety issues and decided not to go to the party.

He said everyone tried to social distance, and the party was “only a couple of hours.”

“When people started getting sick, we really let everyone have it,” he told WFAA. “We knew this was going to happen.”

Two children, two grandparents, a cancer patient and Barbosa’s parents, who are in their 80s, contracted the virus. His parents and sister, Kathy, who has breast cancer, are in the hospital.

Barbosa said his sister socially distanced outside on a porch but was still infected with COVID-19.

His father is on life support in the ICU.

“My dad’s hanging on by a thread,” Barbosa said. “They’re saying this is one of the last straws.”