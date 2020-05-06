17-year-old was targeted in shooting that led to chase in Winston-Salem; 3 suspects arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have determined that a 17-year-old was the target of a shooting that led to a chase in Winston-Salem.

Around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were around Waughtown Street and Cole Road when they saw people in a white Cadillac sedan shoot at a small SUV.

Officers tried to stop the Cadillac and a pursuit ensued, ending at the dead end of Borum Drive.

Josiah Brentt Davis, 25, of Kernersville, was arrested at the scene. Jesus Lopez-Bernal, 19, of Winston-Salem, and Christopher Penaloza, 18, of Winston-Salem, allegedly ran and were captured after a foot chase.

As police continued to invetigate into late evening Tuesday, investigators found the SUV and the victim, a 17-year-old.

Officers believe the suspects knew and specifically targeted the teenager.

Davis was charged with felony speeding to elude, maintaining a vehicle for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and discharging a firearm from an enclosure.

Penaloza was charged with discharging a firearm from an enclosure, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver and resist/delay/obstruct an officer.

Lopez-Bernal was charged with resist/delay/obstruct an officer.

After locating the victim, police charged all three suspects with two additional counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Weapons were seized from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A booking photo of Lopez-Bernal was not released.