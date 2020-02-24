17-year-old survives fiery crash in Asheboro area, charged with speeding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A 17-year-old driver was speeding when she crashed into a utility pole on the front lawn outside the Church of Latter-day Saints in the Asheboro area on Sunday, troopers said.

The crash just happened before 9 p.m.

While troopers tell FOX8 the crash caused a transformer to explode, witnesses thought it was something much worse.

The impact was so intense Wanda VonCannon felt her room shake.

“I either thought that it was something in the house blowing up or that somebody had hit something,” VonCannon said.

“I just ran up on a wreck and I just watched a car run into an electricity pole and the car just caught on fire,” a witness said in a 911 call.

One of Wanda's neighbors took pictures of the flames.

“When I stepped on the porch, I did hear an explosion and that’s when I went in and got my shoes and my camera and ran back out there," said photographer Susan Lewallen.

The SUV caught fire.

“I’m pulling into the church parking lot to see if anybody’s okay,” the 911 caller said.

Troopers tell FOX8 Destiny Brady was driving faster than the 45 mph speed limit when she swerved off of Mack Road.

“We’ve asked for assistance and trying to get the speed limit taken down, getting people caught because they speed up and down the road so much. It’s of no effect,” VonCannon said.

She has lived on Mack Road for 30 years and says speeding was never a problem until recently. She believes distracted driving is a big factor.

Troopers tell us they believe the 17-year-old was adjusting her heat or something else in the vehicle when she left the road.

She was not injured.

