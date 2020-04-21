17-year-old stabbed to death in Greensboro, homicide investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a teen was stabbed to death in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers were called at 3228 Randleman Road at 11:28 a.m. on a reported assault.
When officers arrived, they found Decarrio Armani James, 17, suffering from at least one stab wound in the parking lot.
James was taken to a local hospital where he died.
No suspect information is available.
Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.