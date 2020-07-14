17-year-old shot, air lifted to hospital for emergency surgery, Rowan County deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile victim was shot and air lifted to the hospital for emergency surgery on Monday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 p.m., the RCSO was called to the area of Hurley School Dr. and Statesville Blvd. in reference to a possible shooting.

The victim was a 17-year-old old who was shot 3 times in the right arm.

He was driven to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and was later air lifted to Baptist Hospital where he is in stable condition after emergency surgery.

The suspects in this shooting are believed to be juveniles from the West Rowan area.

The victim advised deputies that he had driven to Hurley School Road with a friend to meet another person and that shortly after his arrival, they were met by two people who stepped out of the woods.

The victim said that he and the two suspects talked, and that the two suspects told him to give them all his stuff or they would shoot him.

The victim said a heavy set light skinned male then shot him in the arm.

The victim said that he then left the location quickly in his vehicle and stopped a short distance later to allow his friend to drive him to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686 or Detective Josh Simmons (704) 216-8662.