CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) — A 17-year-old died following an ATV wreck in Chester County, South Carolina.

The wreck happened Friday around 8:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old was going east without a helmet on when the four-wheeler hit the pavement, and the driver was flung from the ATV, troopers say.

The driver died at the scene.

At this time, their identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.