17-year-old charged in shooting that injured man in Asheboro, drew armed crowd to Randolph Health

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a shooting that injured a man in Asheboro, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

The juvenile is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.

At about 7:18 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the shooting at the C Store on the 400 block of East Salisbury Street.

Shortly after receiving the call, police found out that a person had been shot.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, had been shot twice.

Police took lifesaving measures until EMS could arrive and take the victim to Randolph Health. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to help with crowd control.

The victim was last reported to be out of surgery in serious but stable condition.

Shortly after the victim arrived at Randolph Health, police responded to a report of multiple people trying to get into the medical center. Some people in the crowd were allegedly passing around a gun.

Troopers, Randolph County deputies, Ramseur police, Randleman police and Asheboro police all responded to Randolph Health and secured the area.

No shots were fired at the hospital, and police emphasized that this was not an active shooter situation. Patients were never in danger.

The juvenile suspect was turned over to Juvenile Services to be taken to a regional juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheboro Police Department Det. Rippey at (336) 626-1300 ext. 317 or ext. 316 or you can leave your information with Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.