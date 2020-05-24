17-year-old, 21-year-old killed, 5 others hurt after shooting at party

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — A 17-year-old and 21-year-old died following a shooting that broke out at a block party in South Carolina, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said, WYFF reports.

Five others were also hurt in the shooting Saturday.

The victims were identified as Jabbrie Brandon, 17, and Curtis Lamont Bomar, 21.

Deputies responded to the party at 7:40 p.m. when they were told about noise complaints

200 to 300 vehicles were parked in the area where the party was being held, and at least three homes were hosting around 1,000 people, officials say.

“Deputies made contact with the [DJ] of the party and had him stop the music and advised everyone that if anyone had a vehicle parked in the roadway that they needed to move it or it was going to be towed,” Taylor said.

Officers stayed in the area because of the large crowd while tow trucks started removing cars around 9:15 p.m.

Then at about 10:30 p.m., shots were fired. Officials say the shots lasted on and off for several minutes.

Shots were still being fired when more officers arrived with additional help from Union City police, Cherokee County Dispatch, South Carolina Highway Patrol and DNR officers.

Deputies found a male with a gunshot wound lying on the side of the road.

A second male with a gunshot wound in his shoulder was also found while officers were sweeping the area, looking for victims and shooters.

Two men were arrested, and one is charged for unlawfully carrying a handgun.

Officials say some of the shooting victims are innocent bystanders.

When asked why deputies didn’t break up the party during the initial call, Sheriff Taylor said, “It was a private party and there was no law against it.”