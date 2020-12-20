1618 West Seafood Grille in Greensboro closes temporarily after positive COVID test

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 1618 West Seafood Grille in Greensboro is closed temporarily on Sunday after a positive COVID test, according to a statement released by the restaurant.

The full statement is provided below:

“As many of you have witnessed first hand, our 1618 family has been working hard to keep all our customers and employees safe and healthy since the restart of in person dining in May, including enhanced cleaning procedures, reduced capacity, masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and staggered reservations. Despite all precautions, someone at 1618 West has tested positive for COVID-19. For everyone’s protection, we will be closed starting Sunday, December 20th, to allow all our employees to be tested. Once we reopen, we will continue to have our staffs begin their shifts one hour earlier to accommodate for the rigorous disinfection of all surfaces as has been standard practice. Although our safety practices are strong, we are making this decision with the health of our team and our patrons in mind. Thank you to our extended family of fans and customers for all your support and understanding.”