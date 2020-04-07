16-year-old pilot flies medical supplies to rural hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TJ Kim doesn’t have his driver’s license yet, but he’s been flying across Virginia delivering medical supplies to rural hospitals in need.

Kim is 16 years old and a sophomore at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland.

He's turned his weekly flight lessons into relief missions where he’s delivering gloves, masks, gowns and other equipment to small hospitals.

His most recent flight delivered thousands of gloves, shoe covers masks and gowns to a rural hospital near Winchester.

He hopes to become a Navy pilot.

He says the flights give him a great way to continue his flight training while serving the community.