16-year-old killed in Winston-Salem homicide identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have released the identity of a teen who died at the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex.

At about 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at 620 Anson St., apartment J26.

At the scene, police found 16-year-old Jaymyian George Stinson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying inside the apartment.

EMS took Stinson to the hospital where he later died.

No suspects are in custody. Officers calling the case a homicide.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

