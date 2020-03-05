16-year-old killed in Guilford County crash; 15-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was killed and another teenager faces life-threatening injuries after a crash in Guilford County on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash, which happened in the 3500 block of Bernie Road near the Climax community. The right-front passenger, 16-year-old James E. Miller, died at the hospital.

The rear seat passenger Cheveyo Locklear, 15, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old driver, who suffered minor injuries, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and no operator's license.

The driver was traveling west in a 2005 Dodge pickup. The driver veered off the roadway to the right, collided with a tree, and the vehicle then overturned.

Speed is being considered the primary contributing factor, according to Highway Patrol.