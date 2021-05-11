16-year-old in hospital after shooting on Green Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Green Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he is in stable condition but did not elaborate.

This was one of two shootings that took place in Winston-Salem overnight. Man was also hit in drive-by shooting on Trellis Lane in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.