16 without homes after early morning Greensboro apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “I woke up to an alarm, a fire alarm of course,” said Xavier Knight, whose apartment caught on fire.

Within seconds Knight jumped into rescue mode.

“My girl was yelling out the window ‘help.’ I was trying to get to my stepdaughter. I’m realizing the fire was getting hotter as I was moving to my bedroom door,” Knight said.

That’s when he and his family had to jump from the second-floor window. His 7-year-old stepdaughter being the last one out of the unit.

“Her mom told her to jump out the window. She quickly got to the bottom bunk and jumped. Soon as she made it out her window burst into flames,” Knight said.

After he and his family made it outside safely, he went door to door waking his neighbors to make sure they got out.

“I banged on every door possible that’s connected with that building,” he said.

Nearly 59 firefighters responded and quickly got the fire under control. Water and smoke damaged five other units. There not much left of Knight’s apartment. Everything the family owned was lost.

“This is all materialistic stuff; as you can seem all my stuff is gone. My kids’ stuff is gone. We are starting like we’re newborns. We don’t have nothing,” he said.

While it will take time to replace everything lost in the fire, Knight still feels fortunate.

“When you sit back at it and look back at it in your head once it has happened you can do nothing but be grateful because we all could have really died,” Knight said.

Knight says a number of things could have started the fire including a bad fuse. Meanwhile, the fire department isn’t sure either how it started, and they are investigating.