15-year-old shot while in car in Graham, taken to hospital with ‘critical injuries,’ police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A teenager suffered critical injuries after being shot while in a car in Graham, according to police.

At about 9:43 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting victim in the area of Pomeroy Street and Sellers Mill Road.

At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police determined that that the teenager was shot in the area of the 400 block of East Hill Street while sitting as a passenger in a car.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Graham police at (336) 570-6711 or Alamance county Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.