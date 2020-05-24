15-year-old set to graduate from high school and college

CANTON, Ohio — He may not be old enough to drive or vote, but 15-year-old Tom Jordan is set to earn his high school diploma and a college degree, according to the Canton Repository.

He is the youngest graduate in the 60-year history of Stark State College.

He started high school when he was 11 and will receive his diploma from GlenOak High School in Canton.

Jordan finished high school with a 4.6. weighted GPA.

His 16th birthday is July 30, and he is leaving Stark State with a 3.93 GPA as well as an associate degree in general science.

He was 14 when he enrolled full time at the college.

“My parents and I thought this would be a great opportunity and challenge for me as I ‘fit in’ and enjoy the campus setting,” Jordan said.

The Canton Repository reported that he plans to resume his studies in the fall at the College of Wooster and will pursue an undergraduate degree in mathematics.

His goal is to earn his master’s and doctorate degrees then become a math professor at a college.

“He’s ready for the next challenge,” said Kathy Jordan, his mother. “His focus always has been there. But now he’s pretty set on where he’s going. It’s nice to know where you want to be at age 15.”

The college will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon.