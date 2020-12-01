15-year-old killed, brother injured in camper fire in North Carolina, deputies say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Swain County Sheriff’s Office officials said a teen was killed and his brother was injured in a fire that destroyed multiple campers Sunday night.

Deputies said a camper fire was reported at about 11 p.m. at the Ela Campground.

The fire spread to nine campers, according to the sheriff’s office. Seven of the campers were totally destroyed.

Officers said Blake Lantz, 15, was killed in the fire.

His brother was injured in the fire, but he was able to escape. He is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office and the NCSBI will continue to investigate.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter