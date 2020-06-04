15-year-old girl reported missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in Burlington, according to police.

At 11:21 Wednesday, police received a report of a missing teenager.

Officers are looking for 15-year-old London Unique Friday. She was last seen on the 1200 block of Westmoreland Drive in Burlington.

Friday is described as 5-foot-6 and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair, usually worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen in a black T-shirt and green jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.