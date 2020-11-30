15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in North Carolina campground fire

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (AP) — A campground fire in North Carolina has killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his brother.

The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Blake Lantz died in the blaze at the Ela Campground and RV park in Bryson City Sunday night.

The fire started at one camper and spread to nine different units, destroying seven.

Officials said his brother was injured as he escaped the blaze, but is expected to recover.

Lantz’s body is being sent to Chapel Hill for an autopsy.