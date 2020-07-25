15 people arrested during Winston-Salem protest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fifteen people were arrested on Friday afternoon during a protest in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police officers were monitoring a protest at Fourth and Liberty streets around 2 p.m. when protesters started standing in the middle of the intersection.

The protesters were told they were violating the law by impending traffic and to go back to the sidewalk.

Fifteen of the protesters refused to go back to the sidewalk and were arrested.

Twelve of the protesters were released with unsecured bonds.

Three were held under $250 secured bonds because it was their second arrest for impeding traffic.

No injuries were reported.