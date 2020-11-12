143 people rescued from charter school in NC as heavy rains bring flooding to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolinas continue to get hammered with heavy rain as a slow-moving cold front crosses the region. Numerous reports of flooding have been reported.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 143 people have been rescued from a charter school that had to be evacuated due to flooding.

CFD Units are currently on scene in the 9500 Block of David Taylor Dr; heavy flooding has lead to the evacuation of a Charter School; no injuries at this time; 143 persons have been rescued pic.twitter.com/ltDWL2CF4F — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 12, 2020

No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

Earlier on Thursday, around 15 to 20 campers had to be rescued from the Hiddenite Family Campground after they became trapped due to flooding, the Conover Fire Department said.

Catawba County also declared a State of Emergency due to excessive rain causing flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions.

There have been reports of roads washing out in the Charlotte area as well. A reporter from our sister station, FOX 46, was going live when a section of a bridge just behind her fell into the raging waters below in an area that is experiencing severe flooding.

