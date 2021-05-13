14-year-old shot in backseat of vehicle after conflict at Cook Out in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 14-year-old was shot after a conflict at a Cook Out in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 3:17 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Peters Creek Parkway.

Police say a fight at a Cook Out at 3101 Peters Creek Parkway.

The suspect vehicle followed after the victim’s vehicle onto the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway.

There, the shooter fired into the victim’s vehicle.

A 14-year-old, who was in the back seat, was shot. According to police there was also a 15-year-old and 16-year-old in the vehicle who were unharmed.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

