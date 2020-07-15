15-year-old injured in Winston-Salem shooting; neighbors crashes car after following suspect vehicle, being shot at

Scene of crash at U.S. 52 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. (Daniel Pierce/WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to Timlic Avenue at 12:42 p.m. on a report of a teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the teen was shot, neighbors got into a car and followed a white vehicle where the shots are believed to have come from.

During the chase, people inside the white vehicle fired shots at the neighbors’ car. This caused the neighbors to crash into a guardrail near the U.S. 52 exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The suspect vehicle was last seen on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Editor’s note: Police initially said the victim was 14 and that family members followed the suspect vehicle. The victim’s mother later clarified that the victim is 15 and it was people who lived in the area who following the suspect vehicle, not family members.