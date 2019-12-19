14-year-old High Point Central High student arrested, accused of threatening to shoot another student

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old High Point Central High School student has been arrested after police say they threatened to shoot another student, according to a news release from High Point police.

High Point Central’s school resource officer got tips from several students about a threat of violence they saw on social media.

The offender threatened to come to the school from another city and shoot a student, police said.

Following an investigation, the SRO determined the person who made the threat was actually an enrolled High Point Central student who created a fake social media account.

The 14-year-old was arrested and confessed to making the threat, police said. The teen said they did it as a joke.

Pending charges on juvenile petitions will occur in the near future, police said.

35.955692 -80.005318