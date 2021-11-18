14-year-old boy shot, killed at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville, family says

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage boy was shot and killed at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

According to the family of Marcus Key, the 14-year-old boy was at the park with his mother and sister when they heard a gunshot.

They then say that they found Marcus dead in the park.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street. Police have not released any details about the shooting or a potential suspect at this time, but police believe it was an isolated incident.

There is a GoFundMe up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Marcus Key, 14.



