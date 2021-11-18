14-year-old boy shot, killed at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville, family says

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage boy was shot and killed at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

According to the family of Marcus Key, the 14-year-old boy was at the park with his mother and sister when they heard a gunshot.

They then say that they found Marcus dead in the park.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street. Police have not released any details about the shooting or a potential suspect at this time, but police believe it was an isolated incident.

There is a GoFundMe up to help the family with funeral expenses.

  • Marcus Key, 14.
  • Person shot at 4th of July Park in Kernersville
    Person shot at 4th of July Park in Kernersville

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter