14-year-old boy shot, killed at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville, family says

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage boy was shot and killed at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.
According to the family of Marcus Key, the 14-year-old boy was at the park with his mother and sister when they heard a gunshot.
They then say that they found Marcus dead in the park.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street. Police have not released any details about the shooting or a potential suspect at this time, but police believe it was an isolated incident.
There is a GoFundMe up to help the family with funeral expenses.