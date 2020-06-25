14-year-old boy missing for about 2 days in Alamance County; could be heading to Maryland

HAW RIVER, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy has been missing for about two days, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlin Michaael Carey disappeared from his Haw River home at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He as last seen wearing just blue jeans and shoes on the porch of the home.

Carey is described as a 6-foot-2 Black boy weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say the boy could be heading to Maryland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.