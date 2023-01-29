ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

At about 10:27 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1400 block of Cokey Road after receiving multiple shots fired calls and a ShotSpotter alert.

While investigating, they said a nearby hospital notified them that a juvenile was taken there with a gunshot wound.

Police said they went to the hospital and talked with the 13-year-old boy.

The teen said he was shot while walking in the area of Cokey Road, according to a release from the police department.

It said he was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators reported finding shell casings on Cokey Road and damage to an apartment in Cokey Road Apartments on the 100 block of Parrish Court.

One adult and three juveniles lived there, according to the police department.

Police said none of them were hurt in the shooting.

The Rocky Mount Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).