13-year-old boy hit in face by illegal firework, rushed to hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo: Firework.

DEER PARK, L.I. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt when he was hit in the face by a firework as a group a teens lit off their own Fourth of July fireworks in a Long Island neighborhood late Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities said the teens were setting off the fireworks just before 11 p.m. when the 13-year-old boy was hit in the face by a mortar-type firework.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Detectives are now investigating the incident and how the teens got their hands on the illegal fireworks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter