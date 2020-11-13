13 people laid off at UNCG as university deals with pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro has laid off 13 employees in its online division as it deals with financial constraints wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
The News & Record reported Thursday that the job cuts took place last week.
The losses happened at UNCG Online.
It runs the university’s online graduate and undergraduate degree programs.
University spokeswoman Eden Bloss said the employees got “very generous” severance packages and can keep their health coverage for the next year.
Bloss said the layoffs follow enrollment and revenue declines as well as increased costs due to the pandemic.
