128-year-old Burlington building getting new life with company moving headquarters in

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An empty historic landmark is coming back to life in Burlington.

A Raleigh-based company has picked the city to base their headquarters and will bring in dozens of new jobs to the community.

The old Lakeside Mill, which dates to 1893, will soon be home to NOA Living.

The furniture and design company will use the 128-year-old building for their showroom and production facility.

They focus on repurposing old materials and turning them into hand-crafted furniture, carpets, and accessories.

Now, they plan to take a vacant building and repurpose it.

“Burlington has a culture of craftsmanship from hundreds of years back,” said Eva Sutton, the creative director and partner for NOA Living.

With the arched windows, old brickwork, and a sense of charm, she’s excited for her team to get inspired while working at the old Lakeside Mill.

“It’s a place that has a great aura,” Sutton said.

She told FOX8 they’re saving a piece of local history.

“There are many of these historic old mill buildings and slowly but surely, they’re either disappearing or being renovated,” Sutton said. “We want to be part of the positive side of that story.”

The team at NOA Living will start off by hiring 24 people to fill full-time jobs. In the next five years, they’ll have a total of 56 jobs.

The average salary, to start, will be about $51,350.

Sutton said she hopes this will help keep people in the community.

“We’re going to train them. We want to work locally, with Elon University and other local schools, for job development and training and working on the job and learning on the job,” she sad.

That’s part of the reason what Burlington city leaders are so excited to welcome NOA Living.

“As this job creation happens and job opportunities come here, I think you will see more investment in the residential properties around and just overall more activity,” Economic Director Peter Bishop said.

He told FOX8 he hopes this inspires other businesses to revitalize the many vacant and historic buildings Burlington has.

“This neighborhood has not seen a lot of investment from a business standpoint in a while,” Bishop said. “We have so many structures that are historic, there’s really good opportunities to preserve that history and carry forward our industrial legacy.”