12-year-old shoots, kills home intruder after 73-year-old woman shot during NC robbery, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) — A 12-year-old shot and killed a 19-year-old who shot a woman after forcing his way into her apartment, Goldsboro police say.

When officers responded to a shooting at an apartment around 1 a.m., they found the 73-year-old resident with a gunshot wound.

After finding the woman who had been shot, officers then found a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of William Street and Elm Street. The man was later identified as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro.

Both were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care. Herring died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Herring and another masked person broke into the 73-year-old woman’s residence and demanded money before the shooting.

As the robbery was happening, a 12-year-old shot the intruders, and they fled the residence.

Evidence reportedly suggests that Herring was one of the two masked intruders who was shot during the robbery.

Goldsboro police say they do not anticipate charging the 12-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.