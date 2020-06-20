12-year-old rushed to hospital after being stabbed by 9-year-old brother during fight over blanket, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old was stabbed by his 9-year-old brother during a fight over a blanket and rushed to the hospital Friday, police say, KENS reports.

Officers were called to the home around 10 p.m. and were told about a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a 12-year-old with stab wounds to the back and multiple lacerations on his left forearm.

A San Antonio Police Department official said that the brothers were fighting over a blanket when the 9-year-old attacked the 12-year-old with a kitchen knife.

The 12-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

The minimum age in Texas to file criminal charges is 10, so the 9-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.