12-year-old injured during shooting at Hendersonville Middle School

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Hendersonville Middle School, according to Hendersonville police.

At about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an incident involving a gun on the campus of Hendersonville Middle School.

Police say a student fired a gun, hitting another 12-year-old student in the leg.

The alleged shooter was immediately detained by a school administrator.

Henderson County Public School administrators went into a Code Red lockdown. The lockdown was downgraded to a Code yellow once the suspect was detained.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The school will begin dismissal of students while remaining under a preventive lockdown. Buses will dismiss at 10 a.m. and car riders will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. School families are being contacted by their administrators with specific procedures.

“We want to highlight the swift response provided by school administrators, the HMS School Resource Officer, local law enforcement and first responders who quickly secured the scene,” the school district said in a news release.